An Evening with "Soul Trumpeter" Lin Rountree at Blue Note Hawaii

Lin Rountree, known as "The Soul-Trumpeter," is a powerhouse and leading innovator in the Instrumental Soul/R&B and Contemporary Jazz genres. A polished trumpet player, songwriter, and producer, Rountree boasts an impressive resume with nine solo albums and 24 chart-topping Billboard singles, including five #1 hits.

His musical journey began at age 11, leading him to refine his craft at the prestigious Duke Ellington School for the Arts in Washington, D.C. He later joined Florida A&M University's legendary "Marching 100," where his passion for jazz blossomed through studying icons like Miles Davis and Freddie Hubbard.

Beyond his solo career, Rountree’s versatile talent has made him a sought-after collaborator for heavyweights like KEM, Dwele, George Duke, and Conya Doss. His international profile soared even higher in 2012 when he appeared in the hit feature film SPARKLE alongside Whitney Houston and Jordin Sparks.

Show 7pm

Doors 5pm

Seating is First Come, First Served Per Section

$20 Minimum Per Person

Full Bar & Dinner Menu Available