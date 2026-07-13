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An Afternoon of Classical Viola & Piano ft. Yuri Hughes and Jasmine Nagano

An Afternoon of Classical Viola & Piano ft. Yuri Hughes and Jasmine Nagano

From bold, incisive melodies to moments of quiet reflection, Sharpness & Subtlety explores the expressive range of the viola and piano. Together, violist Yuri Hughes and pianist Jasmine Nagano invite audiences on a journey through music that is at once vibrant, intim

Hawaiʻi Public Radio - Atherton Performing Arts Studio
$25
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Hawaiʻi Public Radio
8089558821
members@hawaiipublicradio.org
https://hawaiipublicradio.org
Hawaiʻi Public Radio - Atherton Performing Arts Studio
738 Kaheka Street
Honolulu, Hawaii 96814
8089558821
mail@hawaiipublicradoi.org
hawaiipublicradio.org