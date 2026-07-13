An Afternoon of Classical Viola & Piano ft. Yuri Hughes and Jasmine Nagano
An Afternoon of Classical Viola & Piano ft. Yuri Hughes and Jasmine Nagano
From bold, incisive melodies to moments of quiet reflection, Sharpness & Subtlety explores the expressive range of the viola and piano. Together, violist Yuri Hughes and pianist Jasmine Nagano invite audiences on a journey through music that is at once vibrant, intim
Hawaiʻi Public Radio - Atherton Performing Arts Studio
$25
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Hawaiʻi Public Radio
8089558821
members@hawaiipublicradio.org
Hawaiʻi Public Radio - Atherton Performing Arts Studio
738 Kaheka StreetHonolulu, Hawaii 96814
8089558821
mail@hawaiipublicradoi.org