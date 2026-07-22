AlohaWears Fashion Show
AlohaWears Fashion Show
AlohaWears is a student-led fashion show brought to life by a team of three Mana Up interns, all proudly connected to this community. Through our experience working alongside some of Hawaii’s passionate entrepreneurs, we have gained a deep understanding of what it truly takes to build and sustain a business here. Inspired by the brands and the people we have had the privilege of working with, we saw an opportunity to give back to the community that has taught us so much—and AlohaWears was born from that. This fashion show is our way of celebrating the local businesses of Hawaii and our way of honoring that.
South Shore Market
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
South Shore Market
1170 Auahi StreetHonolulu, Hawaii 96814