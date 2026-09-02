Aloha Meets Mabuhay on Film: Filipino Stories by Hawai'i Filmmakers

The 30-minute documentary "Along Comes Larry," by Rick Quan, focuses on Hawai'i-born Larry Ramos, who with his band, The Association, became the first Asian-American to win a Grammy Award. "Sirà" ("Broken"), by Jason and Angelica Yulo-Batin Quinn, tells the story of a fraught father-daughter relationship in Hawai'i. "Sirà" was recently screened as part of the Cannes New Wave Showcase and "Along Comes Larry" has been nominated for a regional Emmy. Join us for this evening, which will include a raffle of movie posters, movie passes, and other valuable items. This event is organized by FAUW (the Filipino Association of University Women), which promotes education about the culture, arts, and history of Filipinos.