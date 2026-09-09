Aloha Kauai Yoga & Peace Festival and Aloha Inner Peace Meditation Retreat.

Come for the festival. Stay for the practice. 🌺

Join us on Kauai for a beautiful journey from community celebration into inner stillness.

🌊 October 3: Aloha Kauai Yoga & Peace Festival

🧘 October 4–6: Aloha Inner Peace Meditation Retreat

During this intimate retreat, you’ll learn a simple meditation practice you can use anytime and anywhere—without depending on an app or recording. Beginners are warmly welcomed. Only 16 retreat spaces are available.

Learn it on Kauai. Practice it for 28 days. Carry it for life.

Reserve your space: https://kauai-yoga-on-the-beach-heal-and-align.aweb.page/3-day-kauai-meditation-immersion