Aloha Kauai Yoga & Peace Festival and Aloha Inner Peace Meditation Retreat.
Aloha Kauai Yoga & Peace Festival and Aloha Inner Peace Meditation Retreat.
Come for the festival. Stay for the practice. 🌺
Join us on Kauai for a beautiful journey from community celebration into inner stillness.
🌊 October 3: Aloha Kauai Yoga & Peace Festival
🧘 October 4–6: Aloha Inner Peace Meditation Retreat
During this intimate retreat, you’ll learn a simple meditation practice you can use anytime and anywhere—without depending on an app or recording. Beginners are warmly welcomed. Only 16 retreat spaces are available.
Learn it on Kauai. Practice it for 28 days. Carry it for life.
Reserve your space: https://kauai-yoga-on-the-beach-heal-and-align.aweb.page/3-day-kauai-meditation-immersion
Kauai Shores Hotel Oceanfront Lawn
$888
07:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Oct 06, 2026.
Event Supported By
Kauai Yoga on The Beach
8086356050
kauaiyogaonthebeach@gmail.com
Kauai Shores Hotel Oceanfront Lawn
420 Papaloa RoadKapaa, Hawaii 96746