AIA Hawai‘i Shares Passion for Design at Bishop Museum’s

Original Exhibition: Aloha Bricks ’26: Stories of Hawai‘i

In collaboration with Bishop Museum, the American Institute of Architects, Hawai‘i chapter (AIA Hawai‘i) presents Shells, Wings & Wonder: An Architectural LEGO® Workshop

Creativity, culture, and design come together as the American Institute of Architects, Hawai‘i Chapter (AIA Hawai‘i), in collaboration with Bishop Museum, presents Shells, Wings & Wonder: An Architectural LEGO® Workshop in celebration of the Museum’s new original exhibition, Aloha Bricks ’26: Stories of Hawai‘i.

