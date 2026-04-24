© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Aloha Bricks ’26: Stories of Hawai‘i

Aloha Bricks ’26: Stories of Hawai‘i

AIA Hawai‘i Shares Passion for Design at Bishop Museum’s
Original Exhibition: Aloha Bricks ’26: Stories of Hawai‘i
In collaboration with Bishop Museum, the American Institute of Architects, Hawai‘i chapter (AIA Hawai‘i) presents Shells, Wings & Wonder: An Architectural LEGO® Workshop

Creativity, culture, and design come together as the American Institute of Architects, Hawai‘i Chapter (AIA Hawai‘i), in collaboration with Bishop Museum, presents Shells, Wings & Wonder: An Architectural LEGO® Workshop in celebration of the Museum’s new original exhibition, Aloha Bricks ’26: Stories of Hawai‘i.

Bishop Museum
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

AIA Honolulu
808.628.7243
nancy@pangcomm.com
aiahonolulu.org
Bishop Museum
1525 Bernice Street
Honolulu, Hawaii 96817
808.847.3511
http://www.bishopmuseum.org/