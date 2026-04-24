Aloha Bricks ’26: Stories of Hawai‘i
Aloha Bricks ’26: Stories of Hawai‘i
AIA Hawai‘i Shares Passion for Design at Bishop Museum’s
Original Exhibition: Aloha Bricks ’26: Stories of Hawai‘i
In collaboration with Bishop Museum, the American Institute of Architects, Hawai‘i chapter (AIA Hawai‘i) presents Shells, Wings & Wonder: An Architectural LEGO® Workshop
Creativity, culture, and design come together as the American Institute of Architects, Hawai‘i Chapter (AIA Hawai‘i), in collaboration with Bishop Museum, presents Shells, Wings & Wonder: An Architectural LEGO® Workshop in celebration of the Museum’s new original exhibition, Aloha Bricks ’26: Stories of Hawai‘i.
Bishop Museum
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
AIA Honolulu
808.628.7243
nancy@pangcomm.com