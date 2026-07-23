Air Supply at Blue Note Hawaii

Continuing to make musical history with every sold out performance around the world, legendary pop duo Air Supply is riding the wave of an eventful banner year in 2026, with concerts across North America, Australia, South America, Europe and Asia, a biopic in the works, an impending Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and – brace yourselves, devoted Airheads - A Matter of Time, their first studio album in 15 years.

Released to coincide with Air Supply’s incredible 50th anniversary as a duo, A Matter of Time caps an historic career that compares to the Beatlesque feat of five consecutive Top Five Singles (“Lost in Love,” “All Out of Love,” “Every Woman in the World,” “The One That You Love,” “Here I Am”). During their early 80’s run, they sold a collective total of 20 million copies of their first three albums (Lost in Love, The One That You Love, Now & Forever) and the 1983 Greatest Hits collection and achieved multi-million radio plays for five of their hits, including “Sweet Dreams” and the Jim Steinman-penned “Making Love Out of Nothing At All.”

