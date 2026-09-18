AIA Honolulu - Sketching Workshop with Steve Yuen

Whether you are a beginner or an experienced artist, this engaging workshop offers an opportunity to develop your drawing abilities while experiencing the joy of sketching with one of Hawaiʻi's respected architectural and artistic talents.

Spend the morning with Steve Yuen, AIA, for a hands-on sketching workshop that explores the art of observing and capturing the world around us.

Steve Yuen is an architect, urban designer and artist by training. For over 30 years, he has brought his experience and ability to bear on a variety of significant planning and architectural projects in Hawaii and the Pacific.

His approach is environmentally, culturally and economically holistic and contextual, and is based deeply on values related to community and the importance of civilized social engagement in any context. He is a former Principal currently serving as Of Counsel at the interdisciplinary design firm G70. His work blurs the lines between art and architecture, and as an accomplished sketch artist, painter, and printmaker, we are thrilled to have Steve as our instructor!

What to Bring:

Please bring your own sketchbook or drawing pad, along with pens, pencils, or any drawing instrument you prefer.