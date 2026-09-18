AIA Honolulu Firm Crawl (Open House)
AIA Honolulu Firm Crawl (Open House)
Have you ever wondered what goes on inside an architect’s office?
On this First Friday, you can visit several design firms throughout Honolulu during this open house.
Learn more about architectural design, interior design, planning, landscape design and meet the people shaping Hawai‘i’s built environment during this annual tradition that is open to the public.
Various AIA Honolulu Firms
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
AIA Honolulu
808.628.7243
nancy@pangcomm.com