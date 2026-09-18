AIA Honolulu - Downtown Honolulu Walking Tour

In addition to our regular monthly walking tours, AIA Honolulu shares a special Architectural Walking Tour of Downtown Honolulu in celebration of Architecture Month.

Explore the rich architectural history and evolving urban landscape of Downtown Honolulu during AIA Honolulu's annual Architectural Walking Tour. This year's expanded tour offers participants a deeper look at the buildings, public spaces, and design influences that have shaped the city over time. Knowledgeable guides will share stories behind notable landmarks, architectural styles, and the people who helped define Honolulu's built environment.