AIA Hawai‘i Book Club Explores Disruptive Innovation and the Future of Design

AIA Hawai‘i Book Club features Intellectual Anarchy by Dr. Patrick Sullivan, founder and CEO of Oceanit. The discussion, led by the author, explores how disruptive thinking and innovation are transforming architecture, technology and the future of design.

Intellectual Anarchy examines how breakthrough ideas can solve some of the world’s most complex challenges from climate change and sustainable energy to healthcare and emerging technologies. Dr. Sullivan will discuss Oceanit’s “Mind-to-Market” innovation methodology and explore how emerging technologies, new materials and innovative approaches are reshaping the built environment and creating new possibilities for design, life experiences and more.

Sullivan is a scientist, engineer, technologist, entrepreneur, businessman, public speaker and futurist. He founded Oceanit in 1985 and developed its “Intellectual Anarchy” approach to disruptive innovation. Throughout his career, Dr. Sullivan has launched numerous private equity-financed startup and spin-out companies. He was named CEO of the Year by Hawaii Business Magazine in 2016 and a Titan of Technology by Hawaii Business News in 2019.