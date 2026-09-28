AIA Book Club: Intellectual Anarchy

For our fourth Book Club, we have chosen “Intellectual Anarchy" by Dr. Patrick Sullivan, CEO of Oceanit.

Intellectual Anarchy explores how we can approach difficult problems by challenging conventional thinking and looking for disruptive solutions rather than incremental improvements. Developed at Oceanit, the Intellectual Anarchy discipline encourages ideas that may initially seem to come “out of left field”—ideas capable of overturning established practices, industries and business models.

For this conversation, author Dr. Patrick Sullivan will bring that thinking directly into the world of architecture.

Drawing on examples from emerging technologies, engineering and materials science, Dr. Sullivan will explore how innovation could create entirely new opportunities for architects and designers—from new methods and materials to new ways of creating spaces, structures and human experiences.