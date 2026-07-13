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After Hours Speaker event: Protecting Paradise, Native Birds in Hawai‘i

After Hours Speaker event: Protecting Paradise, Native Birds in Hawai‘i

Join us for our next After Hours Speaker event: Protecting Paradise: How Predator Exclusion Fences Are Saving Native Birds in Hawaiʻi with Keith Swindle, Hawai‘i Audubon Society Executive Director

Like other island cultures around the world, Hawaiʻi wrestles with managing introduced animals. Mammal exclusion fences, first developed in New Zealand, are a game-changing technology that allows Hawai‘i to create small safe zones where unique native birds and plants can thrive. This talk will be led by Keith Swindle, Executive Director of Hawai‘i Audubon Society, who will update the status of these fenced "islands" within the Hawaiian Islands.

This talk is proudly part of the Year of Our Coastal Kuleana, a year-long celebration of Hawaiʻi’s coasts!

Validated parking will be offered and pupus and beverages will be provided, sponsored by the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation.

Pacific Islands Ocean Exploration Center
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 16 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Pacific Islands Ocean Exploration Center
8086005552
pioec.manager@noaa.gov
https://sanctuaries.noaa.gov/
Pacific Islands Ocean Exploration Center
1 Aloha Tower Dr Suite #1101
Honolulu, Hawaii 96813
(808) 600-5552
pioec.manager@noaa.gov