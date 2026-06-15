AFTER DARK: One of Hawaii's Most Unique Adults-Only Experiences

🌙✨ Looking for one of the most unique things to do in Waikīkī after dark?

🎩 AFTER DARK is an ultra-exclusive adults-only magic experience featuring FISM World Champion 🏆 Shoot Ogawa, widely regarded as one of the greatest sleight-of-hand artists alive. Limited to fewer than 21 guests, this intimate two-hour performance places you just inches away from impossible mysteries, jaw-dropping sleight of hand, and world-class entertainment.

🏛️ Hidden inside The Magical Mystery Show! at the Hilton Waikīkī Beach Resort, your evening begins with a journey through King Kalākaua's Royal Hawaiian Museum of Curiosities & Oddities before stepping into a secret Victorian theater unlike anything else in Hawaiʻi.

✨ No stage. No giant audience. No bad seats.

🎭 Just laughter, wonder, and astonishing magic performed so close you'll question your own eyes.

🍸 Perfect for:

• Date nights ❤️

• Special occasions 🎉

• Adults-only nightlife 🌃

• Visitors looking for unique things to do in Honolulu 🌺

• Bucket-list Hawaii experiences ✈️

• Magic lovers and curious minds alike 🎩

🌟 Frequently described as one of the most intimate magic experiences anywhere in the world, AFTER DARK offers a rare opportunity to experience a living master of sleight of hand in a setting limited to fewer than 21 guests.

📍 Waikīkī, Oʻahu

🕤 9:30 PM – 11:30 PM

🔞 Ages 21+

🎟️ Extremely limited seating

If you're searching for unforgettable Waikīkī nightlife, unique Honolulu attractions, hidden gems on Oʻahu, or a one-of-a-kind Hawaii experience, this is the event you've been waiting for.

✨ Only in Waikīkī. Only a few nights each month. Only AFTER DARK.