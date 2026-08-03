Adam Ray: Who is me Tour at Blue Note Hawaii

Adam Ray is a Seattle-born comedian and actor known for his versatility across stand-up, television, and film. He broke into the Netflix Top 10 with his special Dr. Phil Unleashed and has become a staple of the Kill Tony universe, where his viral characters helped earn him a spot in the show's Hall of Fame. His improvised show, Dr. Phil LIVE!, currently tours internationally to sold-out theaters, following the success of his Hulu special Like and Subscribe.

On screen, Ray has built a reputation for high-profile character work, portraying Jay Leno in Pam & Tommy and Vince McMahon in Young Rock. His credits include appearances in Hacks, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and the blockbuster film Barbie, as well as voice work for Rick & Morty and King of the Hill.

Outside of acting, he hosts the About Last Night podcast, featuring guests like Sandra Bullock and Bill Burr, and has built a digital following of over 100 million views across his sketches and stand-up.

Show 6:30pm & 9pm

Doors 5pm & 8:30pm

Seating is First Come, First Served Per Section

$20 Minimum Per Person

Full Bar & Dinner Menu Available