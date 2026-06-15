BAMP Project presents A Perfect Circle with special guest Puscifer live in Honolulu at the Blaisdell Arena on Saturday, December 19, 2026. All ages welcome.

Formed in 1999 by Billy Howerdel and Maynard James Keenan, A Perfect Circle has released four albums throughout their career while holding the distinction of having the highest-charting debut rock album at the time, Mer de Noms (2000). The collection, which boasted ever popular singles “Judith” and “3 Libras,” set a significant milestone for alternative and hard rock. Over their 25-plus-year career, they have released three additional albums: Thirteenth Step (2003), eMOTIVe (2004), and Eat the Elephant (2018), which debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200 and topped the Billboard Rock Albums chart. A Perfect Circle has headlined festivals worldwide, sold out prestigious venues including the Hollywood Bowl, Madison Square Garden and the Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and performed on a variety of late night television programs including “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and “The Tonight Show.”