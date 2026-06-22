A Night with Brock Ambrose
A Night with Brock Ambrose
A Night with Brock Ambrose
Friday, July 17, 2026
Starts at 7:30pm
Run Time: 90 Minutes with No Intermission
BUY TICKETS HERE: https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/728403/
About
Presented by ProArts Playhouse and Mana‘o Radio
Featuring Brock Ambrose on vocals, Ashton Yarbrough on bass, Francisco Ballester on guitar, Nolan Wren on drums, and Shania Lee on keyboard
Brock Ambrose invites you into his sanctuary of sound! Join this emerging R&B/Pop vocalist for an intimate journey through the music that helped him find his way!
Ticket Information, prices shown include ticketing fees:
Premium Seating:
$37.10 Extra large and comfy front row seats from A1 to A6 with side tables
Preferred Seating:
$31.80 Best-view seating in either the Front row (seats A7 to A15) OR the front row of any elevated section
Regular Seating:
$26.50
Partially-Obstructed View Seats:
$21.20
$5 OFF for Kama’aina (with Valid Hawai’i State ID)
For information on our Access for All initiative, click HERE: https://proartsmaui.org/access-for-all/
BUY TICKETS HERE: https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/728403/