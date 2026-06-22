A Night with Brock Ambrose

Friday, July 17, 2026

Starts at 7:30pm

Run Time: 90 Minutes with No Intermission

BUY TICKETS HERE: https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/728403/

About

​Presented by ProArts Playhouse and Mana‘o Radio

Featuring Brock Ambrose on vocals, Ashton Yarbrough on bass, Francisco Ballester on guitar, Nolan Wren on drums, and Shania Lee on keyboard

Brock Ambrose invites you into his sanctuary of sound! Join this emerging R&B/Pop vocalist for an intimate journey through the music that helped him find his way!

Ticket Information, prices shown include ticketing fees:

Premium Seating:

$37.10 Extra large and comfy front row seats from A1 to A6 with side tables

Preferred Seating:

$31.80 Best-view seating in either the Front row (seats A7 to A15) OR the front row of any elevated section

Regular Seating:

$26.50

Partially-Obstructed View Seats:

$21.20

$5 OFF for Kama’aina (with Valid Hawai’i State ID)

For information on our Access for All initiative, click HERE: https://proartsmaui.org/access-for-all/

BUY TICKETS HERE: https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/728403/