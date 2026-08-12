A Community Remembrance for the 25th Anniversary of 9/11 Concert

Friday, September 11, 2026 marks the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. To honor this solemn milestone, the Windward Choral Society invites singers from across our community to come together in a special commemorative performance.

The centerpiece of the evening will be René Clausen’s MEMORIAL, a powerful and moving work for chorus and orchestra composed in remembrance of those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001. Additional choral selections will also be included in the program (TBA).

This collaborative one-hour long concert will bring together voices from throughout our island in a shared expression of remembrance, hope, healing, and unity.