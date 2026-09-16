The North Shore’s Halloween surf tradition returns October 31, as the 6th Annual Turtle Bay Halloween Surf Off takes over the lineup at The Ritz-Carlton Oahu, Turtle Bay. Presented by Jamie O’Brien Surf Experience, the event brings surfers of all ages and abilities together for a day where creativity in the water is just as important as performance, with competitors trading in traditional surf attire for their best Halloween costumes. A panel of celebrity judges will be on hand to call the action and award standout performances, with proceeds benefiting the Kahuku High School Surf Team.

