6th Annual Turtle Bay Halloween Surf Off
6th Annual Turtle Bay Halloween Surf Off
The North Shore’s Halloween surf tradition returns October 31, as the 6th Annual Turtle Bay Halloween Surf Off takes over the lineup at The Ritz-Carlton Oahu, Turtle Bay. Presented by Jamie O’Brien Surf Experience, the event brings surfers of all ages and abilities together for a day where creativity in the water is just as important as performance, with competitors trading in traditional surf attire for their best Halloween costumes. A panel of celebrity judges will be on hand to call the action and award standout performances, with proceeds benefiting the Kahuku High School Surf Team.
The Ritz-Carlton Oahu, Turtle Bay
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Jamie O'Brien Surf Experience
Artist Group Info
ms.hannah@gmail.com
The Ritz-Carlton Oahu, Turtle Bay
57-091 Kamehameha HighwayKahuku, Hawaii 96731