62nd ANNUAL PARKER RANCH 4TH OF JULY RODEO AND HORSE RACES

Experience one of Hawai‘i’s most iconic Fourth of July traditions at the 62nd Annual Parker Ranch Rodeo & Horse Races in Waimea. Enjoy a full day of fast-paced rodeo action, horse races, local food and craft vendors, keiki activities, and authentic paniolo tradition.

This year’s celebration will also feature live music from the Lim Ohana, Kalapana Awa Band, and Ekolu from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., a rodeo awards presentation, and jumbo video screens at the arena to bring fans even closer to the action.

Gates open at 7:30 a.m., with the grand entry beginning at 9:00 a.m. Seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Purchase Tickets

Online In-Person At Waimea Butcher Shop, Paniolo, Preservation Society, Kamuela, Hardwoods, and Parker Ranch, and Historic Homes at Pu‘uopelu

$30 AT THE DOOR

$20 KAMA‘ĀINA (PRE-SALE at participating loctions)

$25 GENERAL AND ONLINE (PRE-SALE)

KEIKI 12 & UNDER FREE

For the safety and comfort of our guests and animals, no animals are permitted except service animals

What's included

Admission to the rodeo and awards ceremony

Admission to live music performances

Access to food and craft vendors

Access to keiki activities and event grounds

