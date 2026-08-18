44th Annual Slack Key Guitar Festival – Waikīkī Style

Four hours of great music under the beautiful Hawaiian skies of Waikīkī returns for its 44th year, featuring 12–15 of the islands' finest slack key guitar and Hawaiian music artists, including Ledward Kaapana, Bobby Moderow, LT Smooth, Anthony Pfluke, Jeff Peterson, Kawika Kahiapo, Kahiau Lam Ho, Kamuela Kahoano, Dwight Kanae, Darrell Aquino, George Kuo, Walt Keale, and other up-and-coming talent. Running from 5–9pm, the festival is a fundraiser for the Waikīkī Aquarium, with admission including access to all of the Aquarium's exhibits. Tickets are sold at the door only: $15 for kamaʻāina, $25 for visitors, and free for children 12 and under. For more information, visit Waikīkīaquarium.org.