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44th Annual Slack Key Guitar Festival – Waikīkī Style

44th Annual Slack Key Guitar Festival – Waikīkī Style

Four hours of great music under the beautiful Hawaiian skies of Waikīkī returns for its 44th year, featuring 12–15 of the islands' finest slack key guitar and Hawaiian music artists, including Ledward Kaapana, Bobby Moderow, LT Smooth, Anthony Pfluke, Jeff Peterson, Kawika Kahiapo, Kahiau Lam Ho, Kamuela Kahoano, Dwight Kanae, Darrell Aquino, George Kuo, Walt Keale, and other up-and-coming talent. Running from 5–9pm, the festival is a fundraiser for the Waikīkī Aquarium, with admission including access to all of the Aquarium's exhibits. Tickets are sold at the door only: $15 for kamaʻāina, $25 for visitors, and free for children 12 and under. For more information, visit Waikīkīaquarium.org.

Waikīkī Aquarium
$15.00 - $25.00
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Under My Umbrella
comms@undermyumbrella.com

Artist Group Info

ethan@undermyumbrella.com
Waikīkī Aquarium
2777 Kalākaua Ave
Honolulu, Hawaii 96815
https://www.waikikiaquarium.org/