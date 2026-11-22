The Volcano Village Artists Hui presents the 40th annual Art Studio Tour and Sale, to be held on

Thanksgiving weekend, Friday November 27 through Sunday November 29. Hours are 10:00

AM to 4:00 PM each day. This is an opportunity to meet and talk story with the artists in five

different studios and galleries in Volcano Village. Hui members are grateful for the community

support through four decades!

Artists showing this year include Ira Ono, Margaret Barnaby, Erik Wold, Joan Yoshioka, Ricia

Shema, Lisa Louise Adams, Nash Adams-Pruitt, Jaime M Lesourd, Elizabeth Miller, Nolan

Odachi, Zoe Blair, and Guest artists: Nai'a Odachi and Scott Pincus.

Artists’ offerings include a variety of media, including paintings, pottery, jewelry, wood and metal

sculpture, blown and fused glass, fiber arts, prints, books, quilts, shibori, and much, much more!

A special drawing for artwork contributed by each of the artists will be held at the end of the

sale. Maps to the artists’ studios and galleries will be available at local businesses and galleries

in Volcano Village, and at @volcanoarthui