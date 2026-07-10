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2nd Annual Vibe & Vogue

2nd Annual Vibe & Vogue

Join us for the return of Vibe & Vogue where couture and music enliven your senses. Internationally renowned Haute Couture designer Louda Larrain joins concert pianist and model Monica Chung at the Hale Lihue Community Center on Rice St.

Hale Lihue
$75
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 30 May 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Kauai Concert Association
808-822-3148
admin@kauai-concert.org
https://www.kauai-concert.org

Artist Group Info

Monica Chung & Louda Larrain
https://loudalarrain.com/
Hale Lihue
4286 Rice Street
Lihue , Hawaii 96766
8086521442
https://www.downtownlihue.com/communitycenter