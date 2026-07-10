2nd Annual Vibe & Vogue
2nd Annual Vibe & Vogue
Join us for the return of Vibe & Vogue where couture and music enliven your senses. Internationally renowned Haute Couture designer Louda Larrain joins concert pianist and model Monica Chung at the Hale Lihue Community Center on Rice St.
Hale Lihue
$75
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 30 May 2027
Event Supported By
Kauai Concert Association
808-822-3148
admin@kauai-concert.org
Artist Group Info
Monica Chung & Louda Larrain
Hale Lihue
4286 Rice StreetLihue , Hawaii 96766
8086521442