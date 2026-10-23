25th Annual Haunted House benefiting The Food Basket
25th Annual Haunted House benefiting The Food Basket
25th Annual Haunted House in Sea View Circle. Free admission, but optional donation of nonperishable food items will be collected for The Food Basket. Come enjoy a scary good time. All ages welcome but parents are encouraged to exercise discretion for younger children.
Tim's Haunted House
06:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Tim's Haunted House
77-6518 Sea View CirKailua Kona, Hawaii 96740
808.987.1750
time2dive@hawaii.rr.com