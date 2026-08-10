2026 PRIDE RUN / WALK 5K

Annual 5K Pride Run/Walk. The course begins in Magic Island and goes around Ala Moana Beach Park. The event is an opportunity for the LGBTQ+ community and supporters to come together in pride and celebrate in an active and healthy way. There will be an awards ceremony after the race with overall awards and age group awards for women, men, and nonbinary participants. This is an opportunity for everyone to gather together to snack and be social. Participants will receive a PRIDE RUN/WALK 5K t-shirt (while supplies last!).