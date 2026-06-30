2026 Huliau Food & Film Festival

The Huliau Food & Film Festival is a farm-to-table celebration of local agriculture, featuring Maui’s talented chefs and student-produced films. This year, the event moves to a beautiful new outdoor setting at Kapuakukui Farm on Saturday, August 29th, where guests will enjoy stunning sunset and ocean views from Upcountry Maui.

The evening will welcome 180 guests and feature chef stations serving a variety of pupu and desserts inspired by locally sourced ingredients. Guests can choose between limited reserved table seating with partial table service, or the Mix and Mingle Pass, a more casual tasting experience with access to highboy tables and open, lounge style seating throughout the event. This option invites guests to explore the chef stations, connect with others, and enjoy the evening at their own pace.

Event entertainment will include live music, hula, and student-produced films that highlight the unique attributes and abundance of the Kula moku, as well as some of the farms featured in the evening’s dishes.

This year’s event is BYOB. Funds raised will support Maui Huliau Foundation’s environmental education programs for Maui youth.