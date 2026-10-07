2026 HAWAIIAN AIRLINES MADE IN MAUI COUNTY FESTIVAL
2026 HAWAIIAN AIRLINES MADE IN MAUI COUNTY FESTIVAL
Maui County’s largest products show, the 12th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival, returns.
This popular event features over 130 vendors offering hundreds of made in Maui County products, including food, art, crafts, jewelry, fashion, furniture, gifts, collectibles, and more, ALL in one location!
Come see why Maui County is no ka 'oi (the best)!
Maui Arts & Cultural Center / A&B Amphitheater
$36 Friday "Exclusive Shopping Day" & $9 Saturday "Big Festival Day" (Includes ALL Fees)
01:00 PM - 04:30 PM, every day through Nov 07, 2026.
Event Supported By
Maui Arts & Cultural Center
8082427469
boxoffice@mauiarts.org
Maui Arts & Cultural Center / A&B Amphitheater
One Cameron WayKahului, Hawaii 96732
808-242-7469
boxoffice@mauiarts.org