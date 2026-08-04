2026 Autumn Okinawa Dance Matsuri

Join us for an evening of Okinawan culture, music, dance, food, and fellowship at the Hawaii Okinawa Center!

All ages and experiences are welcome!

Enjoy delicious local favorites while supporting Hawaii United Okinawa Association (HUOA). Monday Crafters will be selling handmade crafts, including bon dance hapi coats, flags, bags, and more. The HUOA Store will have a limited supply of 2026 Okinawan Festival T-shirts and Bon Dance towels available for purchase.

