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2026 Autumn Okinawa Dance Matsuri

2026 Autumn Okinawa Dance Matsuri

Join us for an evening of Okinawan culture, music, dance, food, and fellowship at the Hawaii Okinawa Center!

All ages and experiences are welcome!

Enjoy delicious local favorites while supporting Hawaii United Okinawa Association (HUOA). Monday Crafters will be selling handmade crafts, including bon dance hapi coats, flags, bags, and more. The HUOA Store will have a limited supply of 2026 Okinawan Festival T-shirts and Bon Dance towels available for purchase.

Hawaii Okinawa Center
04:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Hawaii United Okinawa Association
808-676-5400
info@huoa.org
http://www.huoa.org
Hawaii Okinawa Center
94-587, Ukeʻe Street
Waipahu, Hawaii 96797
808-676-5400
info@huoa.org
https://huoa.org/events/senior-fair