From Beethoven to Sibelius: A conversation with JoAnn Falletta

Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra Conductor Emeritus JoAnn Falletta returns to Hawaiʻi to lead Beethoven's Triple Concerto, a rarely performed work. Falletta explores the story behind the composition and previews Sibelius' Symphony No. 1, also featured in the concert, where she reflects on her studies of Sibelius' symphonies with Sixton Erling, a friend of the composer.

HSO's concert features Lisa Nakamichi on piano, Ignace Jang on violin, and Julian Schwarz on cello. The performance takes place on Friday, Oct. 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Blaisdell Concert Hall. Guests are encouraged to arrive one hour before the performance for a complimentary pre-concert conversation with Falletta and special guests to further explore the stories, inspiration, and musical ideas behind the evening’s program before the orchestra takes the stage.

More information is available at myhso.org.

