On the record with 'Fiddler on the Roof'

Diamond Head Theatre’s Marie Staples and Kyle Connor visited Classical Pacific earlier this month to discuss their participation in this season’s production, "Fiddler on the Roof."

The musical follows the story of Tevye, a milkman in the fictional village of Anatevka in 1905, and his wife and five daughters as they navigate love, faith, tradition and change — themes that are still relevant in family experiences even in today’s era.

Cast members Marie Staples (Tzeitel) and Kyle Conner (Motel) discuss their “Fiddler” journey, from listening to the soundtrack in their youth to rehearsals with directors David Weaver and Roberta Stephens Satori, to the relatability of themes, concepts and content in the show. Together, they encourage families to attend to witness the relatable family dynamics they’ll see on stage — sisters bicker, wife and husband banter — and to also understand issues that are still prevalent today. Connor shares, "It's also important for anybody who's interested in world events to come see this show as well, just because it's really just our actual life singing back at us in a musical format.”