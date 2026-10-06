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A Season of Stars with Honolulu Chamber Music Series

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Craig DeSilva
Published October 6, 2026 at 1:37 PM HST

From the venerable American String Quartet, celebrating more than 50 years of artistry, to the exciting young Motus Quartet, founded in 2022, the Honolulu Chamber Music Series' (HCMS) 2026-27 season spans generations of world-class chamber music.

HCMS board member Helen Chao-Casano previewed the new season on Evening Concert with Craig DeSilva. Highlights include Grammy Award-winning countertenor Iestyn Davies and harp virtuoso Oliver Wass, rising violin star Randall Goosby, and the Neave Trio's Hawaiʻi premiere of A Vast Palette, a work commissioned from Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Jennifer Higdon.
 
Check out the new season at honoluluchambermusicseries.org
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Craig DeSilva
Craig DeSilva is glad to be playing recorded music on the air instead of playing for a live audience on stage as did when he studied piano. He began piano lessons when he was a child and continued piano studies at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa (where he majored in broadcast journalism and minored in music) under the late Peter Coraggio.
See stories by Craig DeSilva
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