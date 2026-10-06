A Season of Stars with Honolulu Chamber Music Series
From the venerable American String Quartet, celebrating more than 50 years of artistry, to the exciting young Motus Quartet, founded in 2022, the Honolulu Chamber Music Series' (HCMS) 2026-27 season spans generations of world-class chamber music.
HCMS board member Helen Chao-Casano previewed the new season on Evening Concert with Craig DeSilva. Highlights include Grammy Award-winning countertenor Iestyn Davies and harp virtuoso Oliver Wass, rising violin star Randall Goosby, and the Neave Trio's Hawaiʻi premiere of A Vast Palette, a work commissioned from Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Jennifer Higdon.
Check out the new season at honoluluchambermusicseries.org.