School teacher Mahina Hermes, Hawai‘i representative to the Metropolitan Opera’s HD Live in Schools education program, joined Evening Concert fresh from a trip to New York.

She shared highlights from the Met’s new season, including Missy Mazzoli’s new opera "Lincoln in the Bardo" and Hawai‘i’s own Quinn Kelsey, starring in Verdi’s "Macbeth" and Saint-Saëns’s "Samson and Delilah." She applies what she learns in the program to her classroom at Waiʻalae Elementary Charter School for the school’s upcoming production of "Honk!"