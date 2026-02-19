Parker Quartet in Hawaiʻi

Four years ago, the Parker Quartet celebrated its 20th anniversary with The Beethoven Project, a massive undertaking to perform the complete cycle of the composer’s 16 string quartets. They’re now taking on a new challenge with their Schubert Project, an exploration of the composer’s late chamber music works. The Grammy Award-winning quartet is doing a three-island, four-concert tour in Hawaiʻi this week that includes a performance of Schubert’s iconic “Death and the Maiden” string quartet. "Evening Concert" host Craig DeSilva spoke to the quartet about their passion for performing, collaborating with contemporary composers, and mentoring young musicians in their role as Artists-in-Residence at Harvard University.

