Parker Quartet in Hawaiʻi

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Craig DeSilva
Published February 19, 2026 at 12:01 PM HST
Parker Quartet
/
Honolulu Chamber Music Series

Four years ago, the Parker Quartet celebrated its 20th anniversary with The Beethoven Project, a massive undertaking to perform the complete cycle of the composer’s 16 string quartets. They’re now taking on a new challenge with their Schubert Project, an exploration of the composer’s late chamber music works. The Grammy Award-winning quartet is doing a three-island, four-concert tour in Hawaiʻi this week that includes a performance of Schubert’s iconic “Death and the Maiden” string quartet. "Evening Concert" host Craig DeSilva spoke to the quartet about their passion for performing, collaborating with contemporary composers, and mentoring young musicians in their role as Artists-in-Residence at Harvard University.

Parker Quartet
Classical Music Conversations
Craig DeSilva
Craig DeSilva is glad to be playing recorded music on the air instead of playing for a live audience on stage as did when he studied piano. He began piano lessons when he was a child and continued piano studies at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa (where he majored in broadcast journalism and minored in music) under the late Peter Coraggio.
