© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Playing the Rite Stuff

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Craig DeSilva
Published January 29, 2026 at 5:29 PM HST
Craig DeSilva and Jonathan Korth
HPR
Craig DeSilva and Jonathan Korth

More than a century after its premier, Igor Stravinsky's The Rite of Spring (Le Sacre du Printemps) still packs a punch. The ballet infamously caused a riot during its first performance in 1913 at the Champs D’Elysees Theater in Paris due to its new groundbreaking sounds and dance. The music still gets a lot of attention today with a new transcription featuring two pianos and two percussions that will be performed in a concert this Sunday at Orvis Auditorium.

Pianist Jonathan Korth appeared on "Evening Concert" with host Craig DeSilva to talk about how the Rite of Spring has become a rite of passage in his music career. The concert will also include Bela Bartok’s Sonata for Two Pianos and Percussion and feature Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra percussionists Jordan Schifino and Brad Davis and pianists Monica Chung of the Kauaʻi Concert Association.
 
The Rite of Spring
Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026
4 p.m. 
Orvis Auditorium at UH Mānoa
Classical Music Conversations
Craig DeSilva
Craig DeSilva is glad to be playing recorded music on the air instead of playing for a live audience on stage as did when he studied piano. He began piano lessons when he was a child and continued piano studies at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa (where he majored in broadcast journalism and minored in music) under the late Peter Coraggio.
See stories by Craig DeSilva
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio