Playing the Rite Stuff

More than a century after its premier, Igor Stravinsky's The Rite of Spring (Le Sacre du Printemps) still packs a punch. The ballet infamously caused a riot during its first performance in 1913 at the Champs D’Elysees Theater in Paris due to its new groundbreaking sounds and dance. The music still gets a lot of attention today with a new transcription featuring two pianos and two percussions that will be performed in a concert this Sunday at Orvis Auditorium.

Pianist Jonathan Korth appeared on "Evening Concert" with host Craig DeSilva to talk about how the Rite of Spring has become a rite of passage in his music career. The concert will also include Bela Bartok’s Sonata for Two Pianos and Percussion and feature Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra percussionists Jordan Schifino and Brad Davis and pianists Monica Chung of the Kauaʻi Concert Association.



The Rite of Spring

Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026

4 p.m.

Orvis Auditorium at UH Mānoa