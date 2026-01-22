© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

HSO features Two Gustavs

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Craig DeSilva
Published January 22, 2026 at 6:26 PM HST
Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra

Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra’s Michael-Thomas Foumai talks about M&M. No, not the candy. But rather, two ground-breaking composers: Mozart and Mahler.

Foumai provides insight on two works by these composers being performed at the next HSO concert featuring two Gustavs. HSO’s principal oboist Gustav Highstein performs Mozart’s long-lost oboe concerto followed by Gustav Mahler’s crowning achievement, which few composers after Beethoven could accomplish – a ninth symphony. 

Mozart & Mahler 9
Sunday, Jan. 25
4 p.m.
Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall 
Tags
Classical Music Conversations Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra
Craig DeSilva
Craig DeSilva is glad to be playing recorded music on the air instead of playing for a live audience on stage as did when he studied piano. He began piano lessons when he was a child and continued piano studies at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa (where he majored in broadcast journalism and minored in music) under the late Peter Coraggio.
See stories by Craig DeSilva
Related Stories