HSO features Two Gustavs

Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra’s Michael-Thomas Foumai talks about M&M. No, not the candy. But rather, two ground-breaking composers: Mozart and Mahler.

Foumai provides insight on two works by these composers being performed at the next HSO concert featuring two Gustavs. HSO’s principal oboist Gustav Highstein performs Mozart’s long-lost oboe concerto followed by Gustav Mahler’s crowning achievement, which few composers after Beethoven could accomplish – a ninth symphony.

Mozart & Mahler 9

Sunday, Jan. 25

4 p.m.

Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall