Spring Wind Quintetʻs Jim Moffitt and Lance Suzuki on Classical Pacific

Chamber Music Hawaiʻi' presents "In Transit," a chamber music concert featuring music from around the globe with the Spring Wind Quintet. Flautist Lance Suzuki and clarinetist Jim Moffitt discuss the diverse program of Percy Grainger, William Grant Still and Miguel del Aguila.

This weekend's concerts take place on Oʻahu:

Doris Duke Theatre

January 17

7:00 p.m.

Palikū Theatre

January 18

4:00 p.m.

Tickets and more information are available at chambermusichawaii.org.