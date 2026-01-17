Clara Kim on Classical Pacifc

Noise Closet is a series of music performances curated by violinist Clara Kim. The series starts this Saturday at the Capitol Modern and features the music of Leilehua Lanzilotti and improvisational works of Gahlord Dewald (double-bass), two artists that compose sensitive and beautiful music.

The series offers the opportunity for community to come together in this special listening space and experience open-mindedness that music has to offer.

Noise Cabinet takes place on January 17 at 2 p.m. and is free to attend. Registration is requested. The next series is schedule for March 28 and will feature the Galliard String Quartet playing works by composer Christopher Stark.