Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra in the Holiday Spirit

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Craig DeSilva
Published December 18, 2025 at 3:49 PM HST
Michael-Thomas Foumai
/
HPR

Michael-Thomas Foumai of the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra previewed two concerts this week that are sure to spread some holiday cheer. The Hapa Holiday Extravaganza will feature Natalie Ai Kamauu along with dancing, storytelling, Santa, and more. Home Alone in Concert will feature a screening of the beloved holiday movie classic with the HSO performing the film score composed by John Williams. Listen to Foumai's conversation with Craig DeSilva on Evening Concert. And find out why he didn’t enjoy sitting on Santa’s lap as a toddler.
Classical Music Conversations Hawaiʻi Symphony OrchestraEvening Concert
Craig DeSilva
Craig DeSilva is glad to be playing recorded music on the air instead of playing for a live audience on stage as did when he studied piano. He began piano lessons when he was a child and continued piano studies at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa (where he majored in broadcast journalism and minored in music) under the late Peter Coraggio.
See stories by Craig DeSilva
