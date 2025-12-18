Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra in the Holiday Spirit

Michael-Thomas Foumai of the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra previewed two concerts this week that are sure to spread some holiday cheer. The Hapa Holiday Extravaganza will feature Natalie Ai Kamauu along with dancing, storytelling, Santa, and more. Home Alone in Concert will feature a screening of the beloved holiday movie classic with the HSO performing the film score composed by John Williams. Listen to Foumai's conversation with Craig DeSilva on Evening Concert. And find out why he didn’t enjoy sitting on Santa’s lap as a toddler.