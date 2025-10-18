Trick-or-Treat with Michael-Thomas Foumai

This weekend, the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra celebrates Halloween at the Hawaiʻi Theatre with Hapa Halloween: Mysteries of Hawaiʻi In Concert. In this creepy conversation with Composer in Residence of the HSO, Michael-Thomas Foumai, Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba is treated to Foumaiʻs playlist: the spookiest of music by Jerry Goldsmith.

From Michael-Thomasʻ bag of tricks:

1. Ave Satani, from The Omen

2. The Hunt, from Planet of the Apes

3. Imhotep, from The Mummy

4. Carol Anne's Theme, from Poltergeist

5. The Landing, from Alien

Tabaʻs treats:

1. The Candy Man by Bricusse &b Newley

2. Erlkönig by Franz Schubert

https://www.myhso.org