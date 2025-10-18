© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Trick-or-Treat with Michael-Thomas Foumai

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published October 18, 2025 at 12:55 AM HST

This weekend, the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra celebrates Halloween at the Hawaiʻi Theatre with Hapa Halloween: Mysteries of Hawaiʻi In Concert. In this creepy conversation with Composer in Residence of the HSO, Michael-Thomas Foumai, Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba is treated to Foumaiʻs playlist: the spookiest of music by Jerry Goldsmith.

From Michael-Thomasʻ bag of tricks:

1. Ave Satani, from The Omen

2. The Hunt, from Planet of the Apes

3. Imhotep, from The Mummy

4. Carol Anne's Theme, from Poltergeist

5. The Landing, from Alien

Tabaʻs treats:

1. The Candy Man by Bricusse &b Newley

2. Erlkönig by Franz Schubert

https://www.myhso.org
Classical Music Conversations HalloweenHawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keli`ipunilei Lum Taba is a harpist and is married to Jazz bassist and educator, Dean Taba.
See stories by Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
