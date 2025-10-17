© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Violinist Anne Akiko Meyers on Evening Concert

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Craig DeSilva
Published October 17, 2025 at 11:08 AM HST
When violinist Anne Akiko Meyers performs with the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra, she’ll be escorted by bodyguards. Not to protect her. After all, who’d want to harm one of America’s beloved violinists? Instead, the extra security is for her prized Guarneri “Vieuxtemps” violin. Handcrafted in 1741, the rare instrument is worth at least $16 million, about the price of a beachfront home in Kahala.

You can see Meyers perform on this rare violin for the Hawaiʻi premiere of Blue Electra, a new work she commissioned American composer Michael Dougherty to write based on the life of aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart. Meyers is a champion of new music and this concerto is appropriate for Hawaii since this is the last place Earhart visited before disappearing over the Pacific Ocean.

Anne Akiko Meyers plays Blue Electra
Sunday, October 19, 20254 p.m.
Hawaii Theatre
