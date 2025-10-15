Maestro Carl St.Clair on Morning Café

Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra’s Michael-Thomas Foumai is in the Halloween spirit. He showed off his costume during an interview on Evening Concert to preview a special Halloween concert he’ll be conducting that will feature spooky stories and a costume contest. He also talks about a concert featuring violinist Anne Akiko Myers playing a new work by his former music teacher, Michael Daugherty. And why is E.T. perched on the table? Listen to the interview to find out.

