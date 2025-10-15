Maestro Carl St.Clair on Morning Café
Carl St.Clair, conductor of the Pacific Symphony Orchestra for 35 years, discusses his retirement and new role as music director of the Thailand Philharmonic. He will conduct the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra on October 19 at the Hawaii Theater, featuring Michael Dougherty's "Blue Electra," John Williams' "Flying Theme," and Tchaikovsky's Fourth Symphony. "Blue Electra" is a four-movement concerto inspired by Amelia Earhart, commissioned by violinist Anne Akiko Meyers. Learn more.