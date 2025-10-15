© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Maestro Carl St.Clair on Morning Café

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Gene Schiller
Published October 15, 2025 at 3:14 PM HST

Carl St.Clair, conductor of the Pacific Symphony Orchestra for 35 years, discusses his retirement and new role as music director of the Thailand Philharmonic. He will conduct the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra on October 19 at the Hawaii Theater, featuring Michael Dougherty's "Blue Electra," John Williams' "Flying Theme," and Tchaikovsky's Fourth Symphony. "Blue Electra" is a four-movement concerto inspired by Amelia Earhart, commissioned by violinist Anne Akiko Meyers. Learn more.

Classical Music Conversations Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra
Gene Schiller
Gene Schiller joined HPR in September, 1993 as a board operator. His first break came when he was asked to fill in for Music Director Alan Bunin. Six months later, he became the new host of Evening Concert, a program that runs on HPR-2 from 6 to 8 p.m. on weeknights.
See stories by Gene Schiller
