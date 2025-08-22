© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published August 22, 2025 at 9:17 PM HST

Maestro Andrew Grams is in Hawaii to conduct the Hawai`i Symphony Orchestra in their 2025 Sheraton Summer Festival Grand Finale Weekend. Olgar Kern plays Beethoven on Friday, and on Sunday, the Final stage of the Ke`alohi International Piano Competition. Not knowing which concerti will be performed on Sunday, Grams brought multiple scores as well as his experience having conducted all of them, and the goal of creating the best orchestral performance for the soloists.
