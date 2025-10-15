© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Jonathan Korth previews the Honolulu Chamber Music Series on Morning Café

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Gene Schiller
Published October 15, 2025 at 2:55 PM HST

Jonathan Korth, president of the Honolulu Chamber Music Series, previews an exciting new season of performances, including Jeremy Denk, Trio Bohémo, the Miró Quartet, the Parker Quartet, and Apollo5.

The Miro Quartet will perform in January 2025, featuring works by Beethoven, George Walker, Florence Price, and Alberto Ginastera. The Parker String Quartet, in residence at Harvard, will perform in February, with a program including Adams, Ravel and Schubert. The season will conclude with Apollo5, a British a cappella quintet, at St. Andrews Cathedral. Tickets are available on the series' website or by phone via the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānowa Outreach College: 808-956-8246.
