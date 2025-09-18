Chinese Pipa Concerto

Harvey Pittel is in Honolulu this week for 2 masterclasses and a concert, all free and presented by the Hawaii Saxophone Foundation. Classical Pacific host, Sharene Taba was truly honored to be able to speak with Mr. Pittel. They discuss the unforgettable concert she heard him play years ago, his beginnings in music, and his friends and former students, Todd Yukumoto and Allen Won of the Royal Hawaiian Band. https://www.hawaiisaxophonefoundation.org

