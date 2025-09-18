Chinese Pipa Concerto
They call her the Jimi Hendrix of the pipa, a 2,000-year-old lute-like Chinese instrument. Wu Man is one of the few pipa virtuoso performers in the world. She spoke to Evening Concert host Craig DeSilva about her Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra performance this weekend of a pipa concerto that was composed for her. Man is a five-time Grammy nominee, a founding member of Yo-Yo Ma's Silk Road Project, and a long-time collaborator with the Kronos Quartet.
Hawaii Symphony Orchestra
STRAUSS & RESPIGHI
Wu Man performs Jiping Zhao’s Pipa Concerto No. 2
Sunday, Sept. 21
4 p.m.
Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall