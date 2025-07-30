© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Junction Trio in concert on HPR-2

Published July 30, 2025 at 5:40 PM HST
Published July 30, 2025 at 5:40 PM HST
Violinist Stefan Jackiw, pianist Conrad Tao and cellist Jay Campbell of Junction Trio.
Hawaiʻi Chamber Music Festival
From John Zak, HPR Producer of Special broadcasts:

Two words describe the genesis of the Junction Trio in Concert on HPR: Sharene Taba.

Sharene invited me to attend the Junction Trio's concert at the Orvis Auditorium at University of Hawaii at Mānoa. As we listened to violinist, Stefan Jakiw, pianist, Conrad Tao, and cellist, Jay Campbell, Sharene and I realized very quickly that this performance was something unique and quite worthy of sharing with HPR audiences. With prompt approval of Russell Subiono, HPR's Director of Programming, we received the green light to share these gorgeous, powerful works with you.

In our mid-break interview with Chris Yick, founder of the Hawaii Chamber Music Festival, you will hear about the year-round community involvement of HCMF and we will also hear stories about the unique learning opportunities that materialize when world-class musicians mentor and inspire our local students.

In this tour de force concert we'll hear:

Piano Trio in A Minor, M. 67 by Maurice Ravel and Piano Trio Number 1 in B Major, opus 8, by Johannes Brahms. This concert is brought to you through the generous support of HPR members just like you. Mahalo and enjoy!

Tune in to HPR-2 this weekend for a special broadcast featuring the Junction Trio in concert. This brilliant chamber ensemble performed recently in Honolulu as part of the Hawaiʻi Chamber Music Festival. In addition to trios by Ravel and Brahams, hear exclusive interviews by John Zak and Sharene Taba. Saturday, Aug. 2 @ 11 a.m. and Sunday, Aug. 3 at 3 p.m. on HPR-2
John Kalani Zak
John Kalani Zak, the son of an airline executive father and a journalist mother, was born in Washington D. C. He has lived in and traveled to many locations around the globe, and is delighted to call Hawaiʻi his home.
