Junction Trio in concert on HPR-2

From John Zak, HPR Producer of Special broadcasts:

Two words describe the genesis of the Junction Trio in Concert on HPR: Sharene Taba.

Sharene invited me to attend the Junction Trio's concert at the Orvis Auditorium at University of Hawaii at Mānoa. As we listened to violinist, Stefan Jakiw, pianist, Conrad Tao, and cellist, Jay Campbell, Sharene and I realized very quickly that this performance was something unique and quite worthy of sharing with HPR audiences. With prompt approval of Russell Subiono, HPR's Director of Programming, we received the green light to share these gorgeous, powerful works with you.

In our mid-break interview with Chris Yick, founder of the Hawaii Chamber Music Festival, you will hear about the year-round community involvement of HCMF and we will also hear stories about the unique learning opportunities that materialize when world-class musicians mentor and inspire our local students.

In this tour de force concert we'll hear:

Piano Trio in A Minor, M. 67 by Maurice Ravel and Piano Trio Number 1 in B Major, opus 8, by Johannes Brahms. This concert is brought to you through the generous support of HPR members just like you. Mahalo and enjoy!

