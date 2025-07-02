© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Tuesday Student Takeover: Iris Yun & Lei Yao Chang

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published July 2, 2025 at 12:46 AM HST

The winners of Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestraʻs 2025 Na Hōkū ʻŌpio Music Competition, Iris Yun, harp and Lei Yao Chang, cello share their Tuesday Student Takeover. The ʻIolani graduates were both cellists and featured soloists in ʻIolani Schoolʻs Orchestra 5. They will share the stage again next week with the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra as Yun performs Gliereʻs Harp Concerto in E-flat Major & Chang performs Dvorakʻs Cello Concerto in B minor. https://www.myhso.org
Classical Music Conversations Tuesday Student TakeoverHawaiʻi Symphony OrchestraʻIolani School
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
