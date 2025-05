Dr. Youhei Imoto is a Honolulu physical therapist who recently rekindled his love of playing the piano. He’s performed in a competition for amateur pianists at Carnegie Hall in New York City and will compete this summer at Suntory Hall in Tokyo. Imoto spoke to Craig DeSilva on Evening Concert about being inspired by the music of Beethoven, Chopin, and – yes – Disney.

This Classical Music Conversation aired on Wednesday, May 14.