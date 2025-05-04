Dr. Jeffrey Boeckman, Director of Bands at the University of Hawai`i at Mānoa
For 14 years, Dr. Jeffrey Boeckman has been the Director of Bands at the University of Hawai`i at Mānoa, building community. Open to all majors, the ensembles of the Music department welcomes college students to share and collaborate. After a UH-M Wind Ensemble rehearsal, Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba spoke with Boeckman about the University, the Music Department, and the Bandsʻ concert on May 4th.
