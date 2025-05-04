© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Dr. Jeffrey Boeckman, Director of Bands at the University of Hawai`i at Mānoa

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published May 4, 2025 at 11:30 AM HST

For 14 years, Dr. Jeffrey Boeckman has been the Director of Bands at the University of Hawai`i at Mānoa, building community. Open to all majors, the ensembles of the Music department welcomes college students to share and collaborate. After a UH-M Wind Ensemble rehearsal, Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba spoke with Boeckman about the University, the Music Department, and the Bandsʻ concert on May 4th.
https://manoa.hawaii.edu/music/events/
Classical Music Conversations University of Hawai‘i
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
