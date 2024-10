Dr. Tyler Ramos will be presenting his piano recital, "Treasures of the Night" on Sunday, October 27, 2024 at 6:30pm. As a teacher and performer, he has weaved a story of childhood and darkness v light into this program that invites all to come and enjoy this beautiful music.....and he also invites the audience to dress up in the spirit of Halloween!

