Gaga for Opera

How do you get children interested in opera?

Dian Hermes of Waiʻalae Elementary Public Charter School seems to have the musical touch. As the Hawaiʻi representative for the Met Opera’s HD Live in Schools program, Hermes immerses her students in opera to make it more accessible. Students create skits, discuss the story, and take a field trip to watch the Saturday Live in HD broadcast at Regal Dole Cannery Theater.

Hermes spoke to Evening Concert host Craig DeSilva about how she combines her love of opera, musical theater, and Hawaiian music in the classroom to enrich student learning in the performing arts.

Listen to the Met Opera’s Saturday matinee of Mozart’s Marriage of Figaro April 26 at 1 p.m. on HPR-2. The Live in HD broadcast will be shown at Regal Dole Cannery.